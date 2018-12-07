We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to Burns Funeral Home, Wells Band Council, Te-Moak Senior Community Center, Frank Roman, Lita Piffero and family friends for their support and love.
A special thank you to Alfrieda Jake, Elko VFW and Honor Guard for a wonderful service that we will always cherish.
Marvin will be greatly missed, but he will live on forever in our hearts and memories.
The Family of Marvin Laurence Adams
