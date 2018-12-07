Try 1 month for 99¢
We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to Burns Funeral Home, Wells Band Council, Te-Moak Senior Community Center, Frank Roman, Lita Piffero and family friends for their support and love.

A special thank you to Alfrieda Jake, Elko VFW and Honor Guard for a wonderful service that we will always cherish.

Marvin will be greatly missed, but he will live on forever in our hearts and memories.

The Family of Marvin Laurence Adams

the life of: Marvin Laurence Adams
