June 28, 1941 – October 27, 2020

Marvin Louis McDade was born June 28, 1941, in Owyhee, Nevada, to Clarence Sr. and Chrissie Gilbert McDade. He spent time as a young boy in Battle Mountain and moved with his family to the South Fork Reservation in the early 1950s. He joined the Army in 1958 where he spent three years in Germany, being honorably discharged in 1961. In 1962, he married Karen Malotte, and they had two children, Marla McDade Williams and Steve McDade.

From an early age, Marvin had a love of horses and roping. He was a buckaroo and spent many years cowboying and working on local ranches. He also had a love of rodeo in which calf roping and team roping were his main events. Some of his most memorable wins were winning the calf roping at the Winnemucca Ranch Rodeo and at the first ever All-Indian Rodeo in Nampa, Idaho, and winning the Elko County Fair calf branding with his teammates.