February 8, 1926 – July 2, 2020
Mary Ann Dotson passed away quietly in her West Wendover home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 94 after a long illness. Mary was the youngest of two siblings. Her husband of 47 years, Louie Dotson, her parents and older brother have preceded her in death. Mary left behind her three children, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Born in February of 1926, she grew up in Berwyn Illinois. Mary served in the US Army during WWII as part of the Women’s Army Corp (WAC). She met and married Louie in Ely, Nevada while he was working in the copper mines. They moved to Wendover in 1960 where Louie had a 21-table and a one-man tub crap game with Don Bennett at the A-1 Casino (which later became Jim’s Casino). In Oct of 1979 they decided to open the Hide-A-Way Casino (currently Carmen’s Black and White Bar/Grill) in Bob Scobie’s trailer park. Louie took care of the gaming and the bar, Mary took care of the kitchen. This is where her cooking skills shined — she believed the best way to maintain quality was to keep the menu simple and small. Her kitchen was well known as a great place to get a grilled steak or one of her hand pressed oval hamburgers.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her friend Hazel in her purple dune buggy hunting for arrowheads, rocks and fossils. She had a rock garden with many of her finds from exploring the hills around Wendover. Mary enjoyed her daily walks, feeding the wild birds and was an avid Utah Jazz fan.
At Mary’s request—no services or memorial are planned. Rest in peace, we love and miss you.
