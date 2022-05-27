May 10, 1935—May 22, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother, Gramsey, aunt and friend, Mary Ann Treharne Meranda, of Elko, NV passed away peacefully with her husband, Tom, by her side on May 22, 2022. MaryAnn was born in Salt Lake City, UT on May 10, 1935 to Glenn and Blanche Treharne. She and her husband of 67 years, Thomas Charles Meranda, were married in the Hawaiian Temple on December 17, 1954. The family moved to Elko, NV in 1965 with their 4 children, Susan, Jane, Mark and Meranda.

An important part of Mary Ann’s life was the LDS church where she served in many callings from Primary Nursery Leader to Stake Relief Society President. Mary Ann was also an active member of the Elko community throughout her life and participated in numerous organizations including Little League, Ruby View Woman’s League, Cowboy Poetry and Scouts. She enjoyed being outdoors golfing and fishing. She was a talented artist, loved traveling and appreciated art. She was also a calligraphy teacher for many years at NNCC.

Her family was her most important endeavor in life. She was always up for an adventure with her children and grandchildren. She was famous for her holiday meals including angel rolls and potato salad. Gramsey loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always an example of being loving and kind.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Tom; children Jane Meranda, Mark (Keri) Meranda, Meranda (Tim) Welsch, and her grandchildren Mitch, Camille, Audra, Jenna, Zac and Caleb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Alan, and her daughter, Susan.

Thank you to all those who have helped throughout the years and to those who were there with their kind care at the end. We appreciate all you have done for Mary Ann.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20th at 11 am at the LDS Chapel at 3210 Sagecrest Drive, Elko, NV.

Donations may be made to the Northeastern Nevada Museum or a charity of your choice.