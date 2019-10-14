July 24, 1918 – October 8, 2019
Mary E. Craig, 101 years of age, peacefully went to join the Lord on October 8, 2019.
Mary was born on July 24, 1918, in Taintor, Iowa. She was the 8th of 9 children born to Claude and Eva Longaker.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Earl M. Craig Sr. She met Earl on a blind date in Canyon City, Colorado and they were married November 11, 1936.
Mary is survived by her four children: Earl M. Craig Jr. and wife Sue, Claudia Holloway and husband Steve, Edward K. Craig and wife Nita, E. Sue Saunders; and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren. Including one set of twin boys.
Mary was a faithful and devoted wife and mother. Her husband’s career as a mining engineer moved his wife and little family through many of the Western states. Mary was always a cheerful and loving homemaker and a productive member of her community.
Mary has been a longtime member of the Elko Presbyterian Church, and was an Honorary Lifetime Member of Presbyterian Women.
Mary loved playing golf, bowling, doing needlepoint, knitting and arts and crafts. She also liked her flower garden and belonged to the Elko Garden Club. She spent many hours hand making individual Christmas stockings for every child through great-great grandchildren.
Mary’s happy and warm personality made her the perfect traveling companion. She loved traveling with family and friends. Her travels took her to: Hawaii where she was, “kissed by Don Ho”; Alaska where she fell in love with the fluffy little Puffins; in Puerto Rico they had to take shelter from a hurricane. She said, “It did get a little windy!” She traveled to Africa where she crossed the path of a Hippo: and to Italy where she was astonished by Rome; and traveled to China at the age of 90.
Mary will be missed by many.
A Memorial will be held at the Elko Presbyterian Church on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. A reception will follow.
