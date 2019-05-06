Mary Joanne Young

October 4, 1942—March 11, 2019
Mary Joanne (Davis) Young, of Elko, NV, passed away at the age of 76, around March 11, 2019.
Born in Grundy, Virginia on Oct. 4, 1942. Joanne spent much of her life in the Baltimore, Maryland area near her family. She then moved to Elko, Nevada where she happily spent the last 30 years. Joanne worked at the Northeastern Nevada Museum from 2001 to 2018, and was a member of the Elko First Presbyterian Church.
Joanne will be sorely missed by her brother, Kenneth (Gail) Stiltne, her sister Patricia (Robert) Redmile, and aunt Laura (Will) Williams and cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Joanne loved her family, which usually included some “fur”children, gardening, and gambling.
Friends are invited to participate in a special toast that will be included at the Halleck Bar Party on May 10, at 6:00pm at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.
A private service will be conducted by Joanne’s surviving family members in Virginia in the weeks to come.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Suicide Prevention Hotline https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/or a similar charity of the individual’s choice.
