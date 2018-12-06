*2wCAPFb*Mary Louise RayJanuary 24, 1938 – December 4, 2018
Mary Louise Ray, age 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Tuesday December 4, 2018. Mary Lou was born January 24, 1938 in Mount Pleasant, Utah to Robert Melvin ‘Spike’ Birdzell and Mary Monsen Birdzell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Ray, and brother, Michael Birdzell. In addition to her many nieces, nephews, friends and family, Mary Lou will be fondly remembered by her sister, Pat Romadka, sister in law, Deanna Birdzell, children, Mike (Yoko) Ray, Cynthia Ray, and her three grandchildren, Shota Ray, Utah Ray Laetitia Ray.
Mary Lou was raised in Wendover, Utah and Wells, Nevada. She graduated from Wells High School in 1956 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. She married her husband, Clarence, in 1967 while living in the Los Angeles area. They moved back to Wells, Nevada in 1973 where she raised her family and completed a career as the financial controller for the City of Wells. After her retirement, Mary Lou moved to Utah County eventually settling in Springville. Mary Lou was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints her entire life.
Funeral services will be held on Monday December 10, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1627 Cadbury Lane, Springville, Utah, viewing at 10:00 A.M. In addition, there will be a viewing on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Wheeler Mortuary at 211 E 200 S, Springville, Utah.
A memorial service will also be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wells, Nevada at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday December 12, 2018. Mary Lou will be buried next to her eternal companion, Clarence, at the North Clover Valley Cemetery.
