January 30, 1930—October 12, 2022

Our beloved mother, Mary Margaret Gibbs, (92) passed away on October 12, 2022 after a battle with dementia. Mary was in the ranching business with her husband, William B. for 59 years until his death at which time the ranch was turned over to their son, William H. and his wife, Lana. They raised seven children, and she was a strong ally of her husband’s many endeavors. As a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, Mary was a faithful supporter of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wells, NV.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Gibbs; her sister, Barbara Rosendahl; grandchildren: Nicole and Alex Andrae; great-grandson, Jesse Pengelly and daughter-in-law, Lana Gibbs.

Mary is survived by her children: Sandy (Rick) Depaoli of Fernley, William H. Gibbs of Gibbs Ranch, Barbara (Jim) Patterson of Gig Harbor, WA, Margaret Gibbs of Wells, Theresa (Jerry) Dinkins of Twin Falls, ID, Sarah (Gary) Botts of Metropolis, and Susan (Rick) Novak of Carson City; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was a faithful loving Catholic woman who will be deeply missed.

A rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wells, NV. The funeral mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on November 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elko, NV. Following the service, everyone is invited to a reception in the parish hall. Interment at Gibbs Ranch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at P.O. Box 369, Wells, NV 89835 or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at cureaalz.org/giving/donate