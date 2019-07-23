MaryAnn Rugh

June 15, 1947 – July 21, 2019
MaryAnn passed away peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born in Bishop, California to parents Hank and Blanche Houghton. After attending and then graduating from Reno Business College MaryAnn worked for the State of Nevada Mental Health and Retardation Hospital for 20 years.
MaryAnn married Frank, III in 1966 and together they had son, Scooter. In 1987 she moved to Spring Creek, Nevada where MaryAnn worked for the Spring Creek Association for over 20 years. The loves of her life were her grandchildren, horses and yard sales.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Scooter; grandson, Joseph; granddaughter, Elizabeth; and great grandchildren, Derek, Elise and Zaden. She was preceded in death by her parents; half-sister, Corky; brother, Hank, Jr., and grandson Jordan Taylor.
Per MaryAnn’s request no services are planned and in lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice or the Elko Museum which she loved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.