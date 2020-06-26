× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maudie Mae Burke

Maudie Burke departed this world to join her husband James Burke and son Jeff Burke in heaven on June 16, 2020. She was 88 years young. She is survived by her brother William Dearlove and sisters Laura Halstead and Janice Fowler.

She leaves behind daughters Jacqueline Matthews (David), and Jyl Adams (Larry Lommel), grandchildren Julie Danielson, (Keith) Jessica Custer, (John) Evie Clercx, Jason Dodd (Jessica) Loyd Burke (Shannon) and Heather Burke.

Her legacy will live on in the accomplishments of her great grandchildren: Elaine Dimock, Aiden Clercx, Austin Clercx, Tara Dodd, Sienna Dodd, Charlie Dodd, Madelyn Dodd, Cameron Custer, Chloe Custer, Harley Burke, and Haven Burke.

Born to Lucian and Evelyn Dearlove in East Prairie, Missouri, she set forth on a lifetime of adventures that carried her to all 50 states, Japan, England, Canada, and Mexico. She lived in Nevada and Idaho for more than fifty years.