Maxine Garcia

December 19, 1929-March 1, 2019

Maxine Garcia was born in Lamar, Colorado to Lillie and Clayton Hazleton on Dec. 19, 1929. She married Fred Garcia in 1945. Maxine passed away March 1, 2019. She had three children; Lynn (Mike), Fred Jr., and Kerry (Marta) and three grandchildren, Danielle, Kayla (Scott) and Fred III.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Elko.

