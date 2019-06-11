{{featured_button_text}}
Obituaries

Maxine Garcia

December 19, 1929—March 1, 2019

Maxine Garcia There will be a memorial service for Maxine Garcia, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Burns Funeral Home.

Maxine Garcia
