Dec. 20, 1943—Aug. 24, 2023

ELKO—Merrill LaVelle (Val) Jones left his earthly home with his family by his side on August 24, 2023.

He was born to Edwin Charles Jones and Melvina Garder Jones on December 20, 1943, in Reno, NV. LaVelle was raised in Fallon, NV, where he graduated high school. Val served in the Army National Guard and served an LDS mission in Kentucky. He met his beloved wife, Judy Taylor Jones, in high school. They were married on March 24, 1966, in the Idaho Falls Temple and sealed for time and all eternity. He moved his family to Elko in 1983, to work as security for the mines. Lavelle was a very loved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

He loved serving his community and fellow friends as a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Fernley and Elko for over 15 years and on the first mine rescue team for Freeport for many years. He started Nevada’s first home inspection business and again served his community. Val and his wife Judy, served a mission in the Salt Lake Family History division and a second mission working in the Church Welfare System.

Val was an active Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints member, serving in different callings. His family heritage helped establish St. George, UT, and helped build the St. George Temple.

Val loved his family, church family, and friends with all his heart and soul and would never miss a chance to tell jokes, play games, and spend time with them.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Jones; sister, Rhonda Jones Mathias; his brother, Kelvin Jones; and both his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Taylor Jones; his children: Marcella (Scott) Syme, Delos Jones, Angela (Mike) Golden; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Lorna Muir, George Mathias; and many nephews, nieces, and extended family.