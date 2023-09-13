June 26, 1968—September 10, 2023

ELKO—Michael Alan Lupercio, 55, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023 surrounded by family. Mike was born June 26, 1968, in Exeter, CA, to Anthony and Lillian Lupercio. The family moved to Nevada when he was young. He loved music, off-road driving, and sports, especially football. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He worked as an electrician.

Mike is survived by his mother, Lillian Lupercio; children: Gina (Lance) Stitzel, Stacey and Anthony Lupercio; grandchildren: Kadance, Mackenzi, Hadley, and Seth; his siblings: Theresa (Chief) Nutting, Monica (Louie) Lupercio, Anna Marie Matney, Rosemary Kimbrough, Marlene (Chuck) Krizic, Benjamin (Jana) Lupercio, Ernie (Lonna) Lupercio; and several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Lupercio; his brother, Mark Lupercio; nephew, Alexander Guzman; and brothers-in-law: Robert Matney and Craig Kimbrough.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM followed by a rosary at 7:00 at Burns Funeral Home in Elko. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on September 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM. Interment in the Elko City Cemetery will follow. A reception will be held in Mater Dei Hall at St. Joseph’s Church, courtesy of the Women of Saint Joseph’s.