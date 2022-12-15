July 12, 1958—December 10, 2022
Michael David Nye was born on July 12, 1958 to Henry and Joann Nye in Tampa, Florida. He was the second of five children. Mike joined the Marines after high school graduation and was honorably discharged in 1980. He married Melody Mosebar in 1981. Although, he never had children of his own, he was a favorite among his many nieces and nephews. Mike was a good friend to many and never hesitated to help. If he had $2 and you needed $1, he gave you $2. Mike was the owner of the Tiki Hut and made deep friendships there.
Mike is survived by his wife, Melody; mother, Joann of St., Petersburg, FL; brother, Wes Nye of Elko, NV; brother, Kenny (Shevawn) Nye of Largo, FL; sister, Susie (Red) Browning of Elko, NV and brother, Randy (Debra) Nye of Clearwater, FL.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be announced at a later date.
