It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart to announce Michael Dean Moore (1961 – 220) passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

He is survived by the love of his life and soulmate, Vicki; sister, Beverly (Randy) Hobbs, Rhonda (Brent) Beeson, both of Casper, Wyoming; brother-in-law, Doug (Vicki) Nichols of Thermopolis, Wyoming; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Two children from a previous marriage, Christopher Michael Moore and Shelby Nicole Moore.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Michael Moore and Ivalee June Moore and sister, Sandra Junk.

Mike was an avid golfer, basketball player, softball player and football player. He absolutely loved all sports and was always at the top of his game. Always ready to help anyone having problems with their game. He loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting.

There will be no funeral services or viewing. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to Horizon Hospice, P.O. Box 2284, Elko, Nevada 89803.

A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer.

