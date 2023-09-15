December 26, 1936—June 11, 2023
SUN CITY CENTER, FL—Michael Donald Hennen(86) passed away peacefully after a long and debilitating illness on June 11, 2023. His last days were spent being cared for at LifePath Hospice in Sun City Ctr, Florida.
Mike as he liked to be known by tamily and triends was born December 26, 1936 In Fallon Nevada. He grew up in Elko, Nevada and graduated from Elk High School. He earned two degrees from santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California. He joined the Army and was attached to an Army Military Intelligence Unit in Verona, Italy. After honorable discharge from service He was employed by the Department of Defence and was once again attached to Army Military Intelligence serving in New York, Bangkok, Thalland, Ft.Meade, Maryland, Munich Germany and Heidelberg Germany.
After 33 years of government service he retired to Florida in 1992 and spent the remaining years in Sun City Center, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Dawn Egan Hennen of Sun City Center, Son Kevin Michael Hennen(Arlington, Texas) and son Donald Raymond Hennen ( Irvine, California) Granddaughter Taylor Irene Hennen and grandson Noah Michael Hennen (Arlington, Texas) and granddaughter Summer Natsu Hennen (San Jose, California), aunt Marian LaVoy and cousin Fred Miller.
Private Services were held at Bushnell Military Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. No other services are planned.
Farewell to a true and brave Patriot.
