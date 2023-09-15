Mike as he liked to be known by tamily and triends was born December 26, 1936 In Fallon Nevada. He grew up in Elko, Nevada and graduated from Elk High School. He earned two degrees from santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California. He joined the Army and was attached to an Army Military Intelligence Unit in Verona, Italy. After honorable discharge from service He was employed by the Department of Defence and was once again attached to Army Military Intelligence serving in New York, Bangkok, Thalland, Ft.Meade, Maryland, Munich Germany and Heidelberg Germany.