Michael F Bilbao

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 17, 1956 – May 14, 2020

Mike was born on March 17, 1956 in Elko to Thomas E. and Frances Bilbao. Mike attended grade school at Grammar #2 and at a young age learned the value of a dollar selling night crawlers to Bars at Wildhorse and Jack Creek and in Elko. Mike worked for Puccinellis Market and Albertsons and graduated from Elko High School in 1974.

Mike went to college at Boise State University and graduated there with a degree in Economics. Mike worked for Sprouse Reitz, Dillards, Burlington Coat Factory and sold stocks. Mike had to quit his job because of epilepsy and worked the last 14 years at Walmart.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; sister, Maria and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his mother, Frances; brother, Jay and nephews Connor, Darren (Judah); niece, Whitney; as well as his aunt Brenda and many cousins.

Mike was a very gentle, kind and considerate man and will be missed. He chose to be cremated with no funeral.