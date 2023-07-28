July 2, 1970—September 19, 2022

Michael Tony Gallegos, 53, of Elko, Nevada, passed away on September 19, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mike was born on July 2, 1970 to Martin and Frances Gallegos in Denver, Colorado. He was a loving father to his three children Lacey Jean Escamilla, Patrick Gallegos, and Kyrah Gallegos. Mike was the life of the party and he could always make you laugh. He had a huge passion for music and a love for lowrider cars. Mike loved to spend time with family and his grandson, Zane Eakens.

Mike predeceased his brother, Marty Gallegos who passed away March 11, 2023. He will be greatly missed by his loving parents Martin and Frances; children: Patrick, Lacey, Kyrah; grandchild: Zane; siblings: Christopher, Mario, Angela, Nicole and Sunshine; as well as many nieces and nephews. May he ride in the sky with the angels. A memorial service will be held August 12th at 11am at Calvary Baptist Church in Elko with a reception to follow.