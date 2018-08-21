Michael Harold Null

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael H. Null announces his passing on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the age of 65. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marilynne, and his children Marcial (Allison), Michelle (Michael), Roger, Michael Jr., and Noah. Mike will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren Kayla, Michael III, Caitlin, Jordan, Cara, Courtney, and Tristen. Mike was born on October 22, 1952 in Fairfield, California. His father was Harold Null and mother Juanita Rich. After his family Mike loved classical cars, there was not a car that he could not name the year and model. He also, was a huge Viking fan!!! Mike was a Vietnam veteran and worked 24 years at the founderies up in Washington and 9 years at Newmont. Per his request there will be no funeral but, instead there will be a celebration of life in mid October. Mike had a huge, loving and generous heart and will be sorely missed by all.
