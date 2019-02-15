Try 1 month for 99¢
Michael Edward Masson of Carlin, NV., passed away from an off-road vehicle accident near Carlin, NV., January 18, 2019. He was 48.

Mr. Masson resided in Carlin for nearly 20 years and worked in the Carlin Trend Mining District.

Condolences and memorial donations may be offered in care of Mike Masson PO Box 1823 Carlin, NV 89822.

