Mikkel Williams
Mikkel Williams

June 7, 1967 – May 9, 2020

Mike was a very bright, funny and loving person. The love of his life was his guitar and he was a very gifted musician.

Mike is survived by his mother, Vicki Williams; brothers, Aeron and Erik; daughter, Zaria; and 3 grandchildren; Emmit, Owen and Sylvie.

