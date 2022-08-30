September 25, 1959—August 24, 2022

Mitchell John Basanez passed away in Reno on August 24, 2022 at 62 years of age. Mitch was the first-born son to Melvin and Louise Basanez. He was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 25, 1959, but spent most of his life in Mountain City.

Mitch went to school through his freshman year of high school in Owyhee, transferring to Elko High School where he played football and became very involved in FFA. After graduation, he attended Boise State University. Mitch eventually moved back to his hometown of Mountain City where he became part owner in Tremewan’s Store with his parents until they closed in 2002. He then relocated to Elko where he worked for JJ’s Pilot Cars, escorting large loads and adventuring around the State.

Mitch was a friend to many and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He could always be counted on to show up first to a get-together with a smile and a side-dish. He was a great supporter of his family and his friends and gave his time selflessly. Mitch was a man of many hobbies. He was an ardent sports fan, following everything from football to horse racing to college basketball. He especially loved this time of year, as it is football season, hunting season, and Fair time. Mitch enjoyed being a part of the Unstable Stables horse racing syndicate and was a board member of the Silver State Stampede as well.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Louise and his brother, Raymond.

He is survived by his brother, Daniel (Bonnie) Basanez and his sister, Molly (Justin) Wolf, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, as well as his chosen family the Landas, the Mirandas, and Wrights, who also loved him and considered him “Uncle Mitch.”

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A private graveside service will be held for family only at the Elko Cemetery immediately following, with a celebration of life at the Elko Senior Center starting at 3:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Silver State Stampede.