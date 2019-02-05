Myrna Lyn Fisher

June 7, 1954 – January 26, 2019
Myrna was born on June 7, 1954 to Robert O. and Donna L. Schneider in Spokane, Washington. Myrna passed away on January 26, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Myrna married Roger Fisher on February 10, 2001 in Elko, Nevada. They had 18 great years together.
Myrna was preceded in death by her father and mother Robert and Donna Schneider.
Myrna is survived by husband, Roger; son, Kirk (Kim) Rickey; sisters, Sheryl (David) Watson and Darcy Hobbs; brothers, Byron (Ginny) Schneider; Brett (Gina) Schneider, and Brannon (Staci) Schneider; brother and sister-in-law Pat and Marianne Fisher; Ed and Kathy Fisher and Steve and Terri Voorhees. Myrna also let behind her granddaughters Kelbie and Taelar Rickey, several nieces and nephews, also her best friend Debbi Wynn that she knew most of her life.
Myrna worked for the Elko County 4-H program for 11 years; she loved the kids and made life-long friends with a lot of the parents and 4-H kids. Myrna’s passion in life was showing horses, she started showing horses when she was in grade school, in later years she started showing in Reining cow horse classes and ranch cutting classes. She loved riding horses and besides showing horses, she liked going to branding’s or helping move cows, or just going for a ride in the hills.
There is going to be a celebration of life at the Northeastern Nevada Museum on February 9 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers you can donate to the Guiding Light Hospice or the Elko County 4-H program in c/o Mia Krenka.
