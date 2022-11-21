April 7, 1934—November 9, 2022

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Myrtle Delaine Olson Pfarr of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Myrtle passed away at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche on November 9, 2022 at the age of 88.

Myrtle was born April 7, 1934 on the family farm 5 miles from Vashti, North Dakota to Henry Martinius Olson and Bertha Otilia (Hopland) Olson. She was one of seven with two sisters Esther and Vera and four brothers, Leonard, Ronald, Vernon and Clarence.

Myrtle received her High School diploma from Jamestown High School in Jamestown, North Dakota. After graduation, she went to work at Couston Grocery in Jamestown and fate allowed her to meet a dashing young man, Donald Arthur Pfarr at a carnival in 1951. She said that Don was “easy to get along with” and had a “very loving nature” that won her over making him the love of her life. Their adventures began when they were married on August 29, 1952 and they soon moved to Lead, South Dakota for a job opportunity at the Homestake Gold Mine. Myrtle worked for Newberry’s Five & Dime until 1955. They welcomed son, Jerry in 1956 and son, Jay in 1968. They built their forever home in Whitewood in 1977. Myrtle started working for Howdy’s Whitewood Plaza in 1977. After losing her beloved Don in 2007, she moved to Belle Fourche to be closer to Jay and his family.

Myrtle was a talented woman that could sew anything. She had amazing gardens that she would harvest and can, allowing many to enjoy vegetables for the entire winter. She could embroider beautifully, making hundreds of cherished pillow cases. She made incredible lefse, overnight buns and baked everyone’s favorite Christmas sugar cookies. Her hallmark accomplishment was being an amazing wife and partner to Don and raising two wonderful sons.

Myrtle (affectionately known as “Babe” by Don), enjoyed playing cards, polka dancing, playing the slot machines, mastering thousands of puzzles and spending time with Don and family. She enjoyed many trips; the Virgin Islands Cruise with Jerry & Jean, River Boat Cruise, Victoria Gardens with her sister and brother in laws, and even a trip to Arizona and Mexico with Melynda. She also enjoyed her time with Don’s family, especially gambling with sister-in-law, Jeanette and brother-in-law, Duke.

Myrtle was a very loving grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and was incredibly proud of each and every one of them; just ask anyone she met. She cherished visits and time spent together.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Don (Big Cat); her parents: Henry and Bertha; her siblings: Leonard, Ronnie, Vern, Vera, Esther and Clarence; and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Arthur and Rose Pfarr.

Myrtle is survived by her son, Jerry (Jean) of Elko, NV; son, Jay (Melynda) of Belle Fourche, SD; grandchildren: Alex of Tucson AZ; Jeremy (Kathryn) of Seattle, WA; Jillian of Reno, NV; Dalton and Morgan of Belle Fourche, SD; great-granddaughter, Eleanor of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Marvin) Fettig of Bismarck, ND; brother-in-law, James “Duke” (Marie) Pfarr of Cleveland, ND and brother-in-law, Eugene of St. Onge, SD.

Private family services celebrating Myrtle’s life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

A special thank you to Myrtle’s caregivers at Rolling Hills along with Stillwater Hospice.

In honoring the memory of Myrtle, let’s give our love and attention to our families. Just as she had her arms around us, we can also keep our loved ones in our hearts.