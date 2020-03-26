December 15 1941 – March 17, 2020

On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020; the Lord called home His daughter Nancy Jane Webster Ernaut. Later that next day, we are sure the Lord realized he had his hands full. In her honor the State of Utah marked her passing with an earthquake. The family would like to thank Utahns for that gracious gesture.

Nancy was born in Auburn, CA on December 15, 1941 to Ralph and Ada Webster. She grew up and attended schools in Northern California, Reno, Nevada, and Elko Nevada. Nancy attended Elko High School and graduated later from Bishop Manogue High School in Reno in 1958.

In 1961, she met Robert Ernaut. The next year the two would be married and welcome the birth of their first child, Stephen. In 1964, they gave Stephen a little brother, Peter. The family resided in Elko, Nevada. They went into business and purchased the Arctic Circle drive-in, a fast-food franchise, in Elko. In 1967 opportunity smiled again. They sold the Arctic Circle in Elko. Nancy, Robert, and the boys would move to Reno, purchase a house off of Virginia Lake, and expand their Arctic Circle franchises to five, four in the Reno area and one in Brookings, SD.