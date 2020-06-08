Nellie Marie Kelley

Nellie faced many challenges in her life but she never complained, she had a can-do attitude which endeared her to everyone who knew her. She loved to laugh and to make others laugh too. One of her favorite sayings whenever someone would ask her how she was doing she would always say “I’m doing great and if I was any better I would have to set on my hands to keep from clapping!”

Nellie was generous to a fault and would help anyone who had a need whether she knew them or not. She would go without rather than see someone have a need!

Although Nellie was never married and had no children of her own she was the beloved Aunt to all of her many nieces and nephews and to many others who were not related.

She did have a couple of serious boyfriends in her life but she had been so independent in her life that she said that she just had to be her own boss no matter what. She lived her life to the full; she loved to hunt and fish and travel; she worked hard at all of her jobs and enjoyed them all; she loved people and in the last ten years she came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and she loved to go to church and to worship.