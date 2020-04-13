Neva Mae Warren

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 20, 1945 – April 11, 2020

On Saturday April 11, 2020 Neva lost her battle with Alzheimer’s and went home to be with the Lord. Neva was born to Rosco and Mary Fish on September 20, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky. Neva is survived by her husband of almost 57 years Matthew Warren; daughter, Margaret Ellen (Raul) Hernandez; son, William Edmond (Micheale) Warren; 3 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Linda Myers, Thelma Pearl, and Lexi Davidson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Rosco Fish; mother, Mary Marble and brother, Frank Fish.

Neva and Matthew married in Glendale, Arizona on November 20, 1963 moving to Bagdad, Arizona in 1966 making a home there for 18 years with lots of friends turning into family. Neva was known as Aunt Neva by so many of the kids there. In 1984 they moved to Spring Creek, Nevada where she lived until her passing. During the years she worked at Red Lion Casino, Ruby Mountain Manor, and then ending her working life at Stockmen’s Casino. She was a charter member of Spring Creek Baptist Church, beginning on October 31, 1985 which began as Spring Creek Mission.

She will be remembered for her kindness, and willingness to help anyone in need, but most of all as a devoted wife, loving mother and grandma.