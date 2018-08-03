Newton "Duke" Robinson

February 5, 1971 – July 20, 2018
Newton Lucas “Duke” Robinson, 47, passed away on July 20, 2018 in Ketchikan. He was born February 5, 1971 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Walt and Wanda Robinson. He resided in multiple locations, and was an “adventure seeker and restless wanderer,” his entire life. Duke resided in Ketchikan for three years and was a machinist with Vigor Alaska.
Duke enjoyed playing music, machining gifts and his “priestly” duties of listening to “sins”, riding his Harley, giving out random compliments and general drinking and carousing with a smile on his face. Duke was a unique man who was loved by many and, as he would say, “loathed by few.” He had a knack for making people either smile or feel uncomfortable which, either way, gave him a laugh and made him happy.
Duke was preceded in death his younger brother, Gabe Robinson and is survived by his parents, Walt and Wanda Robinson; children Jaden and Josey Robinson; wife, Vanessa; step-children, Andrew and Amanda Halsey; Khmara, Tiara, Ryan and Brandon Peavy; siblings, Josh, Leonette, Roy, Velvet, Jared and Amanda, as well as various cousins and other family members some of whom were by blood and others by choice.
A Memorial Ride will be held August 19th, with a potluck picnic in Lamoille Canyon at the Powerhouse Station (first turnoff) at 1 pm. Ride your bikes. Bring your own drinks.
If you’re bringing food or drinks, you can meet Khmara at Vanessa’s house, at 11:30 and she will haul the food to Lamoille so everyone can enjoy the bike ride through Lamoille Canyon. Bring a copy of your favorite pictures to share in a memorial album.
