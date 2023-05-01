February 25, 1936—April 17, 2023

ELKO—Nicholas Hugh Halton, 87, passed away on April 17, 2023, in Elko, Nevada. Nick was born to Christine Frances (Horton) Halton and Hugh Walter Halton, a mining and metallurgical engineer, in Moulmein, Burma (now Myanmar) in 1936. The family returned to England in 1938 and at the beginning of WWII, they relocated from outside London to northern Wales due to The Blitz/bombing. In summer 1941, Nick, his mother, and his sister came by convoy across the Atlantic Ocean to Canada and from there by train to Wallace, Idaho to join Nick’s father who had been sent there in 1940 by his firm. The family lived in Wallace until 1947 when they relocated to Tenafly, New Jersey. Nick graduated from Tenafly High School and attended Yale University where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Yale he became a naturalized American citizen.

Following graduation, he entered the US Navy and was commissioned as an Ensign in May 1959. He was assigned to duty in Sunnyvale, California, working on the Polaris Missile System. While stationed in Sunnyvale, he met Sheila Waage of Elko, Nevada, and they married in 1963. They raised four children and enjoyed visiting beaches, camping across the US, and exploring historical sites as a family. After 21 years of service at several duty stations associated with the Navy’s various missile systems, Nick retired as a Lieutenant Commander and the family moved to Elko where he took the position as CEO of the Elko Chamber of Commerce.

In 1986 Nick left the Chamber and returned to the engineering field with Chilton Engineering and Surveying. He retired in 2001 but continued to work part-time for the firm for several more years.

In the early 1980s, he was heavily involved with the establishment of the Youth Soccer Program in Elko. Nick became a member of the Rotary Club of Elko in 1980. He served as president of the Club in 2001-2002 followed by a three-year term as Assistant District Governor for Rotary District 5160. Nick particularly enjoyed overseeing the club’s scholarship program for many years. Typifying Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self, he received the Quiet Rotarian citation, Distinguished Rotarian award, and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

He was a charter member of the Elko Council, Navy League of the United States, serving a term as president and receiving the Patriot Award. He was a Life Member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Gasper J. Salaz Post 2350, member of the Military Officer’s Association, charter member of the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., and member of the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society.

He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elko, where he sang in the choir for several years and served 12 years on the session. He was also a 30-year member of the Sunrise Handbell Ringers.

Nick was always proud of his service to his country and was extremely proud of the record of US military service by his sons and daughter-in-law. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His grandchildren were his absolute joy and they have fond memories of sharing stories and history lessons with their dear Poppa.

Nick loved his family, country, and his community. He is survived by children: Chris (Carolynn), Stephanie, Scott (Sarah), and Greg; grandchildren: Liam, Alexandria, Ryan, John, and Mackenzie Halton and Hayden and Paige Kelly; great-granddaughter, Jovee Kelly and sister, Shirley Ada. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sheila, infant son, James and parents: Christine and Hugh Halton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Elko. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Rotary Club of Elko Most Outstanding Student Scholarship. Donations may be sent to Rotary Club of Elko, P.O. Box 960, Elko, NV 89803 or completed online at https://rotary-club-of-elko.square.site/.