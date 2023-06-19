December 19, 1943—June 2, 2023
Noella Jean (Maier) Garrard was born in St. Ignatius to John and June (Heath) Maier on December 19, 1943.
She was sister to Dan Maier and Brenda Daniel, mother to Doak Wofford (Terri) and Shawn and Dawn Wofford, beloved grandmother to Brooke, Falon, and Rio, children of Doak and Terri, and Ella Sadira daughter to Dawn and Shawn. Noella was married to Bryan Garrard for 33 years before his passing and she shared her life with Elton Weaver for her last six years. She lived enriching the lives of her friends and will be remembered warmly by all who knew her. She passed away on June 2, 2023.
Services will be held at the Bridge Church in Spring Creek on July 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Noella Jean will be laid to rest next to Brian Garrard at a family only graveside service in Montana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in her name to the FISH foodbank where she can continue to feed people.
