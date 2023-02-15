June 18, 1935 – Feb. 12, 2023

OREM, UT—Norma Mae Hammond McDonald, 87, born Norma Mae Hammond, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023, at home in Orem, UT. Norma was born June 18, 1935, in Elko, NV, to parents Veda Knapp and Christopher “Toby” Hammond.

Norma grew up in Elko and graduated from Elko High School where she enjoyed acting in plays, playing in the band, and participating in Nevada Girls State. She married Tiburcio “Sonny” Cornejo in 1953, but the marriage did not last long. She married Duane Wright November 11, 1954, in Elko, but sadly this union did not work out either. On February 5, 1960, Norma married Robert “Bobby Mac” McDonald in Lovelock, NV. Following their marriage, they lived in Lovelock and Winnemucca, NV, and Burley, ID, before finally settling back in Elko in 1971. Bob passed away unexpectedly in 2004. Norma moved to Colorado in 2014, to live with her daughter, Deanna, and in 2018, moved to Utah to be near her son, Dennis. Norma always called Elko home, having spent more than 68 years there living, working, serving, and making many treasured friends.

Norma was a loving and devoted mother to three children: Dennis, Danelle, and Deanna. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in various capacities throughout her life, including ward Primary chorister, ward music director, ward Relief Society president, and a member of the stake Relief Society presidency. Although she denied it, Norma was an accomplished seamstress, making and altering clothes for her children and vast doll collection. Norma will be remembered for many things, but most of all will be her genuine love for people. Wherever she went, she made friends with nearly everyone she met. She also loved little children and especially enjoyed handing out candy at Halloween and taking pictures of the children in their costumes for their parents.

Norma is survived by her three children: Dennis McDonald (Cindy, deceased), Danelle Jardine (Rusty), and Deanna Barnum (Brad); 13 grandchildren: Liberty Schroen (Jeff), Scott McDonald (Tiffany), Amber Powers (Jonathan), Ryan McDonald (Jamie), Jeff McDonald (Christie), Brett McDonald (Heather), Skylar McDonald (Avery), Duane Jardine (Betty), Kayla Jardine (Andrew), Daniel Jardine (Kelsey), Hanna Perazzo (Daniel), Nickolai Barnum (Courtney), and Celeste Barnum; sister-in-law, Georgia Hammond; nephew, Brett Hammond (Reba); niece, Stefanie Pattani (Alvin); 51 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ken Hammond; and nephew, Christian Hammond.

A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Norma and the entire staff at Summerfield Retirement.

Two Services will be held; one in Orem, UT, and one in Elko, NV.

The Orem, UT, service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. MST at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 114 S. 400 W., where a Viewing will be held prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Elko, NV, service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. PST at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 234 Boyd Kennedy Road, Spring Creek, NV, where a Viewing will be held prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be in the Burns Memorial Garden Cemetery in Elko.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.