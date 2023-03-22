July 24, 1934—March 18, 2023

Norma Rae Rizzi, 88, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony, Idaho from natural causes.

She was born July 24, 1934, in Elko, Nevada, to Della and Robert Johns. Norma attended school in Elko and graduated from Elko County High School in 1952. She attended Reno Beauty College graduating in March of 1953. In May of that same year, Norma married Don Rizzi, a rancher from Mountain City. She and Don lived a happy life for 47 years on the Rizzi Ranch, raising two sons, Brian and Ken, and dedicating much time and effort to the 4-H program. She was a leader in the Mountain City community for some 40 years and was voted Nevada’s most outstanding 4-H leader in 1986.

After the passing of Don in 1998, Norma began the next chapter of her life in Spring Creek. It was here that she joined the Lamoille Presbyterian Church who welcomed her and helped her settle into independent living.

In later years, Norma made a move to Winnemucca and then transitioned to Assisted Living in St. Anthony, Idaho.

Norma is survived by her two sons, Brian Rizzi of Kansas City, Missouri, and Ken Rizzi (Dixie) of Elko; grandchildren, Cassie and Donald both of Elko, and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Johns and William Johns, and her husband of 45 years.

Funeral services will be held at Lamoille Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 31, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m.

Donations to honor Norma can be made to local 4-H programs or to the Della Johns Scholarship sponsored by the Western Folklife Center 501 Railroad Street, Elko, Nevada 89801.