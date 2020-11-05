Norman LLoyd CulleyOctober 16, 1946 – October 24, 2020

Norman Lloyd Culley was born in Rio Tinto, NV on October 16, 1946. He went to his heavenly home on October 24, 2020.

Norm is remembered for being a prankster and always wanting to make people smile. Many of you probably have memories of this. Always the great story teller, his memories of many escapades and adventures will be remembered by many friends and family. He was well loved and I hope you remember those and they make you smile.

Norm’s journey began in the Northern Nevada Mountain City Area. He loved to hunt and fish as well as many other outdoor pastimes growing up in small towns. He graduated High School in Owyhee, NV. After High School he served during Vietnam in the 588th Maintenance Company (U.S. ARMY). He married his wife of 51 years on July 3rd 1969. From Horseshoe pitching, Golf, to card playing, he kept us all entertained. He also loved to “Cut the Rug” during many Virginia Reels and Chicken dances”. Fun Days! There is so much more to write about his interesting life but there is not enough newspaper to include it all.