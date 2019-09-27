January 31, 1958 – September 21, 2019
Norman Roy Martinez, beloved father, grandfather, son, uncle, and brother was called home unexpectedly by our Father on September 21, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1958 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Emilio Thomas Martinez and Julia Rosalia Martinez. He moved to McGill, Nevada with his family at the age of 6 where he attended school and graduated from White Pine High School. After he graduated, he moved to Elko, Nevada where he attended college and started his own family with Jacquelin Hofheins. He lived in Elko for most of his life where he was very well known in the community. He was a miner for 28 years and volunteered a lot of his time to youth organizations like 4-H, FFA, Rodeo, and other activities that his children were involved in. Norman loved animals and spending time with his family. He also loved his 9 grandchildren who meant the world to him. He loved watching them grow and spoiling them. Norman was very social and loved dancing to Hispanic music with his loved ones. He moved to Mora, New Mexico, where he spent the last 3 years of his life enjoying the company of his parents.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ambrosio Martinez, grandparents, Emilio Martinez and Carmen Martinez; grandparents, Andres Maes and Lucy Maes and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Norman is survived by his 3 children, Veronica (Richard) Lamb of Spring Creek, NV; Aaron (Anabel) Martinez of Spring Creek, NV; and Samantha (Mike) McConnell of Spring Creek, NV; grandchildren, Shayna, Shyann, and Sharmayne Lamb; Dedrique Borden, Kaden Martinez, Amaiya Martinez, and Urijah Martinez, and Teagan and Tenley McConnell. Brothers Anthony (Cynthia) Martinez of Pecos, NM, Albino (Sarah) Martinez of Las Vegas, NM, Emily Cassidy of Panama City Beach, FL, and Bonnie Gallegos of Vacaville, CA; as well as by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There was a viewing at Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas, New Mexico on September 25, 2019 with family. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date in Elko, Nevada.
