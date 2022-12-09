Norvil Rowley Dallin

May 7, 1955 - Nov. 27, 2022

Norv was born May 7, 1955 in SLC to Pearl Colleen Rowley and Dennis Dallin. He graduated from Skyline H.S. in 1973 and Utah State University with a B.S. degree in secondary ed., biology and math. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roanoke, Virginia. Before asking her to marry him, Norv made sure Phyllis Frischknecht would move with him to Alaska. They were married Sept. 18, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. Then north to Alaska they went for one year which became 21 of the best years teaching in rural Pitkas Point, Pilot Station and McGrath. Norv didn't wait to make his dreams happen. He and Phyll raised three children on moose meat and powdered milk, snowmachines and fourwheelers, a riverboat and dogsled. Norv's kids and students had an incredible education - live-trapping, radio-collaring and tracking black bears for 9 years then swans, geese and peregrine falcons. He made math and science come alive and inspired a love for learning, exploring and the great outdoors through science camps, the remote outdoor classroom//cabin and survival classes. Let's not forget about heading up a boy scout troop, pigeon club, Kuskokwim Mushing Club, coaching volleyball and basketball and decades of science fairs. His favorite place to be was out on the river - Yukon or Kuskokwim - canoeing, hunting moose and trapping bears with his family and buddies.

Ready for another adventure, Norv and Phyll moved to Spring Creek, Nevada in 2002 where he worked for Nevada Dept. of Wildlife, teaching youth in and out of classrooms and coordinating wildlife conservation efforts for sage grouse, deer, elk, antelope, etc. He loved exploring Northeast Nevada with his sled dogs, later huge pair of white mules and with Phyll. Norv loved getting to know people, always greeting them by name. His life was dedicated to the Lord, his family, church, students and to serving others.

Norv fought juvenile diabetes from age 10 exceeding doctor's expectations by decades. He received a pancreas and kidney transplant in 2013 for which his family is forever grateful to the donor family. He is remembered for his kind, cheerful and positive nature and never known to complain despite continual health challenges. Norv passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 27, 2022.

Norv is survived by Phyllis, daughters Rachael (Ned) Harshbarger, Obermohr, Germany, Natashia Dallin (Shon) Marshall, Elko, NV and son Benjamin (Chelsea) Dallin, Janesville, WI; grandchildren Addison, Liv, Walker, Juliet Harshbarger, Cooper Marshall; sisters Deneen (Don) Sooter, Paula DiNucci; brother-in-law Wade (Linda) Frischknecht; sisters-in-law Sandy, Vickie, Tania Frischknecht. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Kevin, brothers-in-law Jay, Greg and Mac Frischknecht.

Many thanks to all his wonderful friends and family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Funeral will be held Dec. 15 at 11:00 a.m. PT at the Spring Creek Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 77 Spring Creek Pkwy; visitation at 9:30 a.m. If you are unable to attend in person, you can view the funeral on zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4464226058?pwd=dEpnVTByZitiRVNaT0FmR29oZ1Ewdz09&fbclid=IwAR0ABtCm-6ekKl2YW0grLqQtBUD-CM_iMLB-yrGuDvgUOGAqFBd5Rs_zh4A

Graveside service Dec. 16 at 12:00 p.m. MT at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr., SLC, UT.