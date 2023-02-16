January 15, 1943—February 8, 2023
Cliff passed away February 8, 2023 at his ranch in Clover Valley of natural causes at the age of 80. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Houston and Clarice Teel. A celebration of life will be held in the spring, notification to follow. Contact www.burnsfuneralhomenv.com for information.
