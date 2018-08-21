February 28, 1926 – August 10, 2018
Oscar Jackson “Jack” Streeter, 92, passed away at his home August 10, 2018. Services will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. The viewing will begin at 10:00 AM, funeral service at 11:00 AM, and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
He was born February 28, 1926, in Elko, Nevada, the son of Oscar Jay and Jessie Streeter. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corps at the outbreak of World War II and was a ball turret gunner in the B-17. After WWII he remained in the US Air Force Reserve and was called to duty during the Korean War and remained in the Air Force serving during the Vietnam War in Thailand. He returned home to Mountain Home AFB where he retired in 1976. His Air Force career included serving as a boom operator and boom operator instructor. Later he worked in the office of Public Affairs.
After his Air Force retirement, Jack pursed land development near Mtn Home AFB along with drilling water wells. Most of the commercial development near the base was a result of his working the land near there. He became a Real Estate Broker for many years until he developed Alzheimer’s disease. He was active in the Realtors Association, American Legion member for 59 plus years, member of the 40 & 8, Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce, joined the Elks Lodge in Elko, Nevada, and was a Charter member of the local Elks.
Jack had a great passion for writing letters to the Editor which were published for many years in newspapers all over the State of Idaho and several newspapers in Nevada and Oregon. He also took an active part participating in the Republican Party activities.
Jack married Betty Jean Barnes in Elko, Nevada in 1943. They had 2 daughters, Patricia and Pauline. They later divorced and he married Marjorie Montrose in Elko. They had daughters Deanna and Sally and two sons Robert (Hartley) and Ozzie.
Jack is survived by his wife Marjorie of 63 years of marriage, daughters, Patricia (Charles) Damele, Pauline (Steven) Damele, Deanna (Terry) Stollar, Sally (Daniel) Gable, sons Robert Hartley Streeter, and Ozzie Jay Streeter, 20 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two sisters Ruth Hatch and Ruby Smith.
The family would like to thank Treasure Valley Hospice and Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the great care they gave Jack, the Church of the Nazarene for helping with “favors”, the LDS Missionaries, and especially Dr. Scott Baldridge for keeping Marjorie in good health so she was able to care for Jack for the past 10 years.
Donations can be made in Jack’s name to the American Legion Post 26 or a charity of your choice.
