Otis W Tipton III passed away on August 13, 2018 at the age of 64 years old from esophageal cancer. Otis grew up in Ohio and upon graduation served in the U.S. Army for four years. He was proud to serve as part of the Army Corps of Engineers. Otis enjoyed the outdoor activities and upon his separation from the Army moved to live in the west rather than work in the factories back east.
He continued his passion for road construction working for various construction companies including fifteen years for Helms Construction as an asphalt engineer. Otis’s love for Elko County and the outdoor activities it afforded prompted him to apply for the Elko County Road Supervisor position. He was proud of his road crews who worked hard for Elko County attempting to keep each County road passable. Otis retired as the Elko County Road Supervisor after twenty years. Otis loved four wheeling, hunting and fishing with his son. They took several pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota. While working as a construction worker, Otis wished to establish a trade for his sons. He started Tipton’s Pest Control in 1985. He was proud that his son, Jake, continues on with the family business.
Otis is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Jake, parents Otis and Anna Tipton, sisters Judy Roeder (Jim Shepler) and Amy Martin (Dan), nephew Matthew Roeder (Cheryl), niece Mindy Schultz (Greg), mother-in-law Leah Colyer, sister-in-law Tammy Colyer, nephews Josh Colyer, Marcus Auge, and niece Sidnee Auge. Otis was preceded in death by his son, Shane Tipton. Otis requested that there be no funeral services upon his death. The family would appreciate honoring Otis with support of the Northeastern Nevada Museum of which Otis was a member.
