ELKO - P. Michael Marfisi passed away peacefully on June 12, 2023. He truly loved life, literally whistled everywhere he went, and loved his family, friends, and community with all his heart. He was born on December 18, 1935, in Reno to Edward and Ann Marfisi. After living all over Nevada, they moved to Battle Mountain while he was in high school and he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Patricia King. Mike and Pat always considered themselves to be from Battle Mountain. A lifelong Nevadan, he graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, and by a stroke of luck, he was sponsored by Sen. Alan Bible to attend law school in Washington D.C. and worked as a US Capitol Police officer. After graduating from George Washington Univeristy Law School, Mike and Pat settled in Elko in 1960. He spent his life raising his family, practicing law, and working to make his community a better place, including serving as the President of many organizations, a founder of Great Basin College, and lobbying for funds for South Fork Reservoir. He left a great legacy of kindness and generosity but was always humble, and he wouldn't want us to list it all in detail. In his semi-retired years he spent his winters in Arizona and enjoyed his favorite hobby, golf.