Pamela Ann Druck

September 26, 1952—May 17, 2022
LAMOILLE, NV—My dear sister, Pamela Druck of Lamoille, Nevada passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 17, 2022. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, wife, and step-mom. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of her community.
Pam was born in Bakersfield, California, to Lawrence and Gloria O’Brien on September 26, 1952. Her family moved to Sacramento, California in 1967 where she went to school and worked at PG&E for many years before moving to Elko, Nevada in 1978, to work at the Power Company. In 1983 she was married to Ron Druck. They made their home in Lamoille and were married 35 years. Pam loved being at home, cooking, reading, doing her crafts, antiquing, book club, and most of all being with her beloved pets, her dog, Tess and three cats: Daffy, Silly Pockets, and Merle. Ask anyone who knew her and they would tell you she loved all animals with all her heart. She rescued many dogs and cats throughout the years and they almost always became one of her many pets. She also enjoyed raising and breeding exotic birds with her husband, Ron at their home.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Charles Ron Druck.
Pam is survived by her sister, Patty Crawford; brother-in-law, Mick Crawford; nephews: Matthew Crawford, Andrew (Marissa) Crawford; niece, Amy (Clifford) Kunkel; stepdaughter, Anita (Bill) Gore; stepson, Jeffrey (Diane) Druck; grandson, Andrew (Breea) Druck; and great-grandchildren.
Per her request, there will be no services.
Many thanks to friends and family that were part of Pam’s life.
