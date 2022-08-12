Pamela Louise Henderson Case

Dec. 26, 1946 – Aug. 4, 2022

Pamela Henderson Case passed away peacefully on the morning of August 4, 2022 with devoted husband Cameron, and her surviving children Christopher and Meghan, by her side. She was also survived by daughter-in-law Darcie Case, grandchildren Mitchell Case and Meredith Case, her brother, Hayden “Mike” Henderson of Casa Grande, Arizona, and her sister, Victoria “Tori” Jensen of Edmond, Oklahoma. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Case Moulton, and her brother, Gordon Henderson.

Pam was born to a historic Elko family, the daughter of Rosalys Martinez Henderson and Hayden Dewar Henderson. She attended elementary school in Elko before moving to Reno, and then to Marin County CA where she graduated from Terra Linda High School in San Rafael.

Pam and Cameron and family lived in Marin County for more than 50 years. She was known as a dedicated Wife and Mother, and for her work in the community and the YMCA. She was a prolific gardener. Her gardening tie to Elko was that she raised iris plants that were originally bred in Elko by her great aunt Jessie Dewar.

Services for Pam will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 30, 2022 at St. Vincent’s church in San Rafael CA.