Patricia A. Johnston was born on March 18, 1939, in Council Bluffs, IA to George and Martha Carpenter. Pat graduated from Andover High School in Andover Kansas in 1957 and went on to business school. She began working for Western Airlines and became a stewardess in 1962. She would later become “The Number Two Stew” for Western as their Initial Stewardess Training Instructor. She flew all over the United States and to other countries. She was featured in advertising for Western Airlines along with newspaper articles related to the company. In the early 1970’s she married and moved to Jarbidge, NV.

Pat owned the Red Dog Saloon, where she cooked and bartended, and baked wonderful cinnamon rolls. Pat made friends with everyone, and she enjoyed meeting all the people from all walks of life and from all around the globe that came to visit Jarbidge. Pat’s parents had moved to Jarbidge after retirement, and helped her to run the bar and restaurant. In 1980 Pat and Maggie moved to Carlin, NV so that Maggie could attend school, and Pat remarried.

In 1981 Pat opened her dance studio Dance Delight and began teaching classes in the basement of the Methodist Church in Carlin, NV. Pat partnered with Jody Steeley and Judy Bradshaw where they taught tap, ballet, jazz, baton and later clogging. Pat later opened her studio in Elko, NV and expanded to Battle Mountain, Eureka, and Wells. Pat’s studio became well known, and her competition dance teams traveled throughout the country performing and competing. Multiple students went on to perform on traveling teams in other countries. Students attended dance camps yearly, and so many memories and friends were made. Pat was lovingly referred to as “Teacher Pat”, and she cared deeply for the students and their families. In 2007 she was recognized by the Elko County Commissioners with a proclamation for her work with children and families in Elko County. Pat retired in 2007 and moved to Boise, Idaho.

Pat enjoyed her retirement and loved to quilt and sew. She attended quilting events and classes and created a beautiful collection of quilts. You were very blessed if you received one as a gift. Pat also began collecting dolls with her sister, Bev and her friend, Peggy. They would travel to doll conventions and learn how to sew beautiful clothes for these French Fashion dolls. Pat traveled with her sisters and her friends when she could and loved her visit to Alaska. Pat was active in her church and bible study groups and enjoyed church events.

Pat is preceded in death by her father George L. Carpenter and her mother Martha Viola Carpenter, and her brother George Carpenter. She is survived by her sister Beverly Lindsey, her brother John Carpenter (Sherri), her sister Carol Thomas (Bill), daughter Maggie Skinner (Sterling), grandson Seir Skinner (Myriah) and great-granddaughter Remi, granddaughters Sahara and Madison Skinner, many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Elko, NV on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. upstairs at Stockmens Casino (340 Commercial St., Elko, NV 89801) and a Celebration of Life will also be held in Boise, ID on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel (5400 Fairview Ave., Boise, ID 83706).

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a friend or family member out to lunch and enjoy some time with them.