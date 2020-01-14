December 17, 1929 – January 12, 2020

Born Patricia Jean Thomas on December 17, 1929, Pat made her journey to heaven on January 12, 2020 at the age of 90.

Pat was born in San Jose, California, to Thomas C. Thomas and LaVeigh Savage Thomas. Her family moved to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Salt Lake City before coming to Elko. When they arrived in Elko, they lived at the Devil’s Gate Ranch which was then owned by Pat’s Uncle. They then moved to Elko where they built Tom’s Inn, a hamburger stand and bar on West Idaho Street. Pat attended Elko High School, where in her Senior year, 1946, she met her soul mate Delbert Paul.

Pat and Delbert were married in December 1947. Pat always worked hard alongside her husband and together they raised three children; Robert, Dennis and Cindy.

Pat and Del owned and operated Elko Transfer and Storage in the early sixties. When they sold the business, Pat worked at several local retail shops including, J.C. Penney’s, Uptown Clothing, Lillian’s and Crystal Theatre, before beginning her career as a sales associate for Blohm Jeweler’s where she worked for 30 years.

