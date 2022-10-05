June 1, 1937—October 1, 2022

Patricia Joan Harris, 85, passed away in Elko of causes incident to Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on June 1, 1937, in Carlin, Nevada, to Mary Taylor and Albert Lamoreaux. Her schooling was completed in Carlin and at the University of Nevada, Reno from which she graduated in 1964.

She became an English teacher for the Elko County School District, beginning in Carlin and retiring thirty years later from Elko High School. She was a dedicated and inspiring teacher who saw many of her former students pursue educational careers of their own, a fact that pleased her very much.

Patti is survived by her husband, Dick, as well as two daughters, Loni Kissin (Joel), Tricia Hughes (Phil), and three grandchildren, Taylor Kissin, Chandler Hughes, and Clancy Hughes. Her parents and her brother, Mark Wallace, predeceased her.

Patti was a very fine homemaker who enjoyed cooking, reading, and writing poetry. She had a great love of animals and had several, both dogs and cats, throughout her lifetime. Many of Elko’s birds can thank her for feeding them during Elko’s cold winters. Patti enjoyed walking and logged several hundred miles on her personal course. Above all, however, she cherished the many times she spent surrounded by her family and friends.

Final arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at the Burns Funeral Home on Friday, October 7 at 6:00 p.m. Patti’s funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m.

Her family would like to thank Dr. Wright, Billie Jean Crawford, Dee Dee McKnight and the Memory Unit at Highland Manor for the several years of kind and professional care, and the Elko Bridge Club for its unwavering support.