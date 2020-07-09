Patricia Joan Kendrick, born in March 1933 in Douglas, Wyoming, passed from our lives into heaven to sing with the angels on May 8, 2020. Patti Jo, as she was fondly referred to, was the daughter of Goldie Stewart and John Kendrick and sibling of Shirley Mutchler, Raymond Kendrick, Eugene (Slim) Kendrick and Palmer Kendrick. She was also the dearly beloved and strongly protective mother of Charlie Kendrick, Heather Rhyne, Kelly Rhyne, Rhonda Rhyne and canine Gypsy and mother-in-law to Peter Rosvall, Cindy Hall, and Sharon Sutherland. She was grandmother to Shelby Rhyne, Jamie Cantu, and Alison Klika and great grandmother to Jason Cantu, Riley Cantu, Ryan Cantu, and Madelyn Klika. Patricia was the Aunt of Joanne Wagner and John Mutchler. She was also the surrogate mother to many people throughout our lives, including our dearly beloved family friends Kim Weighter Farley, John Strobeck, and Laurel Robarge. Patricia loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and grew up singing in the choir. One of her favorite songs was Amazing Grace. Throughout her days, she enjoyed breaking into song no matter the time or place. She was just full of song, joy, love, and laughter!!