March 1933—May 8, 2020
Patricia Joan Kendrick, born in March 1933 in Douglas, Wyoming, passed from our lives into heaven to sing with the angels on May 8, 2020. Patti Jo, as she was fondly referred to, was the daughter of Goldie Stewart and John Kendrick and sibling of Shirley Mutchler, Raymond Kendrick, Eugene (Slim) Kendrick and Palmer Kendrick. She was also the dearly beloved and strongly protective mother of Charlie Kendrick, Heather Rhyne, Kelly Rhyne, Rhonda Rhyne and canine Gypsy and mother-in-law to Peter Rosvall, Cindy Hall, and Sharon Sutherland. She was grandmother to Shelby Rhyne, Jamie Cantu, and Alison Klika and great grandmother to Jason Cantu, Riley Cantu, Ryan Cantu, and Madelyn Klika. Patricia was the Aunt of Joanne Wagner and John Mutchler. She was also the surrogate mother to many people throughout our lives, including our dearly beloved family friends Kim Weighter Farley, John Strobeck, and Laurel Robarge. Patricia loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and grew up singing in the choir. One of her favorite songs was Amazing Grace. Throughout her days, she enjoyed breaking into song no matter the time or place. She was just full of song, joy, love, and laughter!!
Although she lived through many significant life challenges, including fighting and surviving polio at 17 years old, and the loss of our father and her beloved husband, Ron, at an early age, she always laughed and focused on the positive aspects in her life.
Patricia attended South Dakota State University where she formed a life long friendship with her college roommate, Helen Smith. Helen and Patricia were truly partners-in-crime and raised h_ll in college. Along the way, they met the loves of their lives; Patricia with Ron and Helen with Olie. Patricia and Helen remained in touch to the end of Patricia’s life, thank you our dear Helen!
Patricia was fiercely loyal and protective of her children actually, this is an understatement no one dare come between her and her children. She immensely and steadfastly loved her children as well as all children. She wanted a minimum of eight children but only had four, only because the doctors said “no more”.
As a mother, she always instilled in her children that “the world was our oyster” and that “we could achieve anything, and I mean anything, we set our minds to” how incredibly empowering!! One of her favorite movies, was Simon Birch please watch it an exemplary example of momma loving and supporting all children!
Strong, confident, courageous, empowering, supportive, compassionate, caring, kind, optimistic, generous, jovial, forgiving, loving, wise, and sassy are just a few words to describe our dearly beloved momma and Patricia. The life that Patricia lived will always be remembered. The way she touched our hearts cannot be erased. The love, smiles, laughter, caring, encouragement, and memories she created will lovingly live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020, at 4pm at Cee Gee’s, 1015 Chestnut Street, Carlin, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your place of worship, Veteran’s disability, or local schools in honor of Patricia’s love, dedication, and respect to our Lord, to our Veterans, and to education.
