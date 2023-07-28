October 20, 1942—July 8, 2023

RENO—Patricia Lee Barber, better known as Pat, peacefully passed away on July 8, 2023, at the age of 80 in Reno, Nevada. She was born on October 20, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. Pat will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her friends and family.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Regina Relyea; her sister, Janis Nohel; husband, John Barber in 1987 and beloved partner of 30 years, David Lino in 2018.

She is survived by her sister, Diane Relyea and brother, Corky Relyea. Pat’s memory will also be cherished by her son, John Barber (Jan) of Reno, NV, and her daughter, Michelle Ramus (Rick) of Ft. Collins, CO. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Jeff Ramus, Bethany Ramus, Melanie Allen, Benjamin Ramus, Perry White, Jessica Stewart, Cassie Barber, and Jacob Barber. Additionally, Pat leaves behind nine great-grandchildren.

Throughout her career, Pat worked as a bookkeeper for several newspapers, mine contractors, and mining companies in Elko. Her dedication, punctuality and meticulous attention to detail made her an invaluable asset in her profession.

She was a gifted seamstress, crocheter, and loved any sort of crafting including making teddy bears. She was also an avid bowler in her younger days.

Patricia Lee Barber will forever be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, her dedication in her professional pursuits, and her warm and caring nature.

May her soul find eternal peace and may her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

A memorial services will be planned at a later date, to honor Pat’s life.