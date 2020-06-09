× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 27, 1932 – May 30, 2020

Patricia Williams, 87 years old of Elko, NV was born on September 27, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA; she moved to the Reno and Elko areas in her lifetime but was always a long standing fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. The smile and yells of joy when she heard them win was amazing. She said her home was Elko but she never forgot to share stories about growing up on the east coast. Patricia spent a career as a table dealer in the casinos in Elko her entire adult life.

Patricia had 4 children, was a proud Christian and loved her family dearly. She spent many hours teaching her grandchildren how to play penny poker. She left the world to join her heavenly father on May 30, 2020. She passed peacefully after suffering dementia the last few years. She is already dearly missed by her family but her family is thankful she is at peace.

Patricia was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Laura Lee Paige-Roman; her parents and other family members. She is survived by her children Ann Paige, Chris Paige and Brad Paige; grandchildren James Williams, Finie Harmer, Chris Paige Jr., Brian Paige, Blaine Paige, Robby George, Tony Roman and Natalie Richardson; great grandchildren Robby Jr., Benny Roman the 2nd, Ezekiel Roman, Sawyer, Gavin and Ian Richardson.

Patricia declined a funeral and requested her ashes be placed with family and at a few of her favorite places. Her final wishes are being carried out by her daughter Ann.