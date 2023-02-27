September 25, 1957—February 19, 2023
Patsy passed away February 19, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, following a period of illness.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Chet Bate; her brother, Alma Allred; sisters: Teresa Allred and Jewel Jacques; grandson, Alic Allred; great-grandson, Zoran Allred; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life, attended by friends and relatives was held in her honor February 24, in Richfield, UT. Graveside services and burial were performed at the Mayfield, UT, Cemetery February 25, 2023.
Patsy’s friendly smiles and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
