As far as moms go, ours was the best. Patsy L. (Edwards) Paice was born in Idaho in February 1944. She was caring, outspoken, funny, silly, intelligent, forward-thinking and as genuine as they come. She was forgiving and accepting of everyone, especially her children Carl (Tina) Paice, Clark Paice, Wendy (Sean) McAndrews, Brenda (Tadd) Tracy, and Scott (Rebecca) Paice. Mom was playful, encouraging and had exponential belief and trust that her children would be and are good people. She was an encourager and listener to anyone lucky enough to come into contact with her. She loved to debate, cook, garden, fish, craft and to raise animals and children. She was a farmer’s wife and spent most of her life on ranches around Jackpot and Battle Mountain, Nevada. She met and married Howard Ray Paice Jr. in Ely, Nevada, where she attended School. She was preceded in death by her parents Wendell and Jane Edwards and her husband Howard Ray Paice, Jr. She is survived by her children, 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great-grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild, her sisters Mary Edwards and Karen (Tom) Theobald and brother Duane Edwards. Services will be at the Carlin United Methodist Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 am. Followed by burial at the Carlin City cemetery, then a celebration of life reception at the church.